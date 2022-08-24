Phone Camera Captures Furious Driver Acting Like a 3-Year-Old During Road Rage Incident

It’s okay to have a bad day. Getting your feelings hurt is human and normal. It is part of being a social creature. But violent public outbursts on strangers are a no-no unless you are a 3-year-old crying over a candy bar. A recent mobile phone footage posted on Reddit shows what happens in traffic when an enraged, fully grown toddler loses it in full view of a camera. Viewer discretion is advised.
We’ve seen all manner of outbursts in traffic, from the occasional ramming of bumpers to the out-of-order flashing of guns. Violently reacting because of a traffic infraction is not civilized behavior.
The video posted on Reddit shows a furious driver in Orange County traffic losing their cool at a traffic stop. Pardon me for being callous, but as one commenter put it, the "bargain basement Bruce Willis-looking" fellow spits on a motorist several times to show his anger.
It’s unclear what caused the altercation(no sound), but it looks like the driver being spat on might have done something the other driver didn’t like – probably cut them off.
The original poster says the enraged driver spat on their car even though they had a child on board. Fortunately, they captured the incident on camera and even got a glimpse of the plates.
This could be a case of aggravated assault, and the driver could find himself in cuffs if charges are pressed.
Some commenters had a different opinion. Depending on the state, a law enforcement officer must be present at the exact time of the spitting (or it didn’t happen), even with video footage.
“Same in New York. Harassment isn’t arrestable unless it happens in front of a cop. Even then, they probably wouldn’t make an arrest,” one commenter said.
It’s unfortunate what happened to the driver, regardless of what they might have done to prompt the outburst. There are better ways of seeking restitution than taking matters into your own hands.
