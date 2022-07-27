Instant Karma: Footage Captured on Tesla Puts Gun Flashing Motorist in Jail



The traffic confrontation was a blessing in disguise, and the footage captured was a critical piece of evidence the officers needed to get him behind bars. The Tesla owner still had to identify the gun-wielding driver from a line, which he did.



"So, it turns out he was out on bond. The cops had reports of him doing this with no evidence. This video was what they needed to go pick him up and revoke his bond," the Tesla driver wrote.



It's unfortunate the Tesla driver had to get into such a confrontation, but thanks to the footage, another dangerous person is behind bars and off the streets.









Tesla gets a lot of hate for being, well, 'Tesla.' But behind all the disdain, they have done a lot that needs praise from the automotive industry. They are the electric vehicle revolution pioneer and the first automaker to implement autonomous driving among other innovations. For rival auto manufacturers, Tesla opened up a new revenue stream to tap – subscription services.