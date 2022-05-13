Tesla Recalls Five Cars Over Swapped Camera Views

Back in December 2020, workers at the Fremont production facility detected an increased rate of failed camera calibrations. Swapped camera feeds inside the camera harness were determined to be the cause, and the vehicles in question, all Model Ys, were corrected in production.
As the headline implies, the issue didn’t go away. In February 2021, Tesla implemented additional controls and tests in the supplier’s manufacturing of the harness. Which supplier, you might be asking? The MD Electronics Corporation, headquartered in Michigan, is listed in the document below.
Also in February 2021, the service engineering team identified repairs on delivered vehicles that were unable to successfully complete filed camera calibrations. This explains why the Autopilot’s features were not available to engage in these vehicles. Once again, Tesla discovered swapped feeds in the wiring harness. Tesla continued to monitor the vehicle fleet, but no new events warranted another investigation until February 9th, 2022.
Through the middle of March, the Texas-based automaker validated an onboard diagnostic to detect the condition on a potentially affected vehicle. In case of swapped feeds, an alert appears on the user interface and Autopilot features are disabled. As of May 6th, Tesla identified four warranty claims and one field report that are related to swapped camera feeds passing field calibrations. Thankfully for the EV maker and affected customers, Tesla isn’t aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.
The affected population of vehicles comprises five units, split between the 2021 model year Model 3 sedan and 2021 model year Model Y crossover. The coax cables used in these EVs were incorrectly manufactured in the harness assembly that connects to the forward-facing fisheye and narrow-angle cameras, resulting in swapped views. Affected customers will be notified on July 8th with instructions to bring their cars to correct the swapped terminals and recalibrate the cameras, completely free of charge.
According to documents filed with the NHTSA, Tesla will roll out a firmware diagnostic routine that will confirm whether the fisheye and narrow-angle terminals are correctly installed in the harness connector.
