Tesla Recalls Model 3 Performance Over Software-Related Oversight

On December 23rd last year, Tesla began deploying firmware release 2021.44.25 over the air to Model 3 vehicles. Typical of the all-electric manufacturer, someone didn’t glance over the list of federal motor vehicle safety standards before hitting submit. More specifically, this version removed the speed unit from the user interface when using Track Mode.
Three months later (!!!), Tesla identified the removal of the speed unit in Model 3 Performance vehicles. Come April 3rd, the peeps in homologation identified a potential noncompliance with federal motor vehicle safety standard number 101. Section 5.2 requires a unit of speed to be displayed, not only a number. Because Track Mode can be used on public roads, the Model 3 Performance, therefore, doesn’t comply with FMVSS 101 S5.2.
The lack of a speed unit may not adequately inform the driver, notes the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, which adds that such a condition increases the risk of a collision. Tesla isn’t aware of crashes or injuries related to the software-related oversight of this firmware release.
Refined software was introduced in production on April 18th, and customers will be notified of this error on June 6th according to the attached report.
A grand total of 48,184 examples of the breed are affected, and “recall” may not be the proper way to describe a condition that will be rectified with an over-the-air update. The vehicles in question were manufactured between February 18th, 2018 and April 6th, 2022 for the 2018 through 2022 MYs.
At press time, Tesla's bread and butter is listed at $46,990 for the rear-wheel-drive variant. The dual-motor long range is $55,990, whereas the go-faster variant is $62,990 before taxes and options. The Model 3 Performance is much obliged to hit 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds and a top speed of 162 miles per hour (261 kilometers per hour).
Exclusively offered with 20-inch wheels, the Model 3 Performance can be had in a choice of five colors. The standard Pearl White Multi-Coat and Midnight Silver Metallic are joined by the $1,000 Deep Blue Metallic, $1,500 Solid Black, and range-topping $2,000 Red Multi-Coat paintwork.
