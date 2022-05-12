Tesla Sources the Bulk of Its Raw Materials Directly From the Mines

The carmakers want to go electric all at once and this started creating problems. Raw materials like lithium, nickel, and cobalt became harder to source, which led to surging prices. Right now, every car maker is engaged in a battle to secure a steady supply of minerals needed to build batteries. Tesla is well ahead of others and in the past, we’ve heard Elon Musk promising to go to the mine to secure the precious minerals. According to the 2021 Impact Report, Tesla did just that.

