Tesla Brags About Its All-American Cars, but Why Is the Cybertruck Towing a Model Y?

Tesla is that one carmaker that believes that advertising is useless. And it seems to be true. With next-to-zero investments in advertising, the brand delivers some of the world's bestsellers. Now Tesla flexes its muscles: "The world's best-selling car is made in America."
Tesla does not do advertising. They find it pointless since they sell cars like hotcakes around the globe. And they don’t advertise until… they do. Now, Tesla is showing off its all-American cars despite many Americans still believing they are made in China.
Meanwhile, Tesla is Americanizing the car industry and is proud of it. The Model Y was last year's best-selling car worldwide. 1.23 million customers chose an example in 2023. This translates into 64 percent of Tesla's total global sales.
Toyota’s RAV4 crossover finished second with 1.07 million units sold, while the Corolla was the favorite of 1.01 million customers.
The data was first released by the carmaker, and one can accuse them of bluffing. But JATO Dynamics confirmed last year's numbers, and yes, the Model Y took the crown.
While battling setbacks to send the delayed and desperately anticipated Cybertruck into production at the Giga Texas, Tesla was marching ahead with other popular models at its Giga Shanghai, at the Fremont Factory in California, at the Giga Texas, and Giga Berlin. These are the production centers that built the crossover.
Regardless, the Model Y is tagged as the most American car in the world, according to Car's American Made Index. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3, Model X, and Model S slot right behind it in the second, third, and fourth spots.
To brag about the performance, Tesla came up with their kind of advertising campaign. They put their precious Model Y in a huge glass case, writing on one side: The Best-Selling Car in the World is Made in America. And it is not just showing off the Model Y, but also the Cybertruck while at it. The electric pickup truck tows the trailer carrying the crossover.
Putting the two of them together like that hits two targets at once. Tesla is also advertising the towing capacity of the Cybertruck, which is capable of pulling 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms).
The Model Y Dual Motor tips the scale at 5,551 pounds (2,518 kilograms), which is around half of what the Cybertruck can actually do. Furthermore, the Foundation Series, the only one available right now, comes with 845 horsepower. The highest-spec Model Y has to do with 456 horsepower.
However, the massive weight of the Cybertruck, which weighs 6,843 pounds (3,104 kilograms) makes it slower than the Model Y in the 0 to 60 mph run: the truck does it in 3.8 seconds, while the crossover is 0.3 seconds quicker.
Meanwhile, Tesla is Americanizing the car industry and is proud of it. The Model Y was last year's best-selling car worldwide. 1.23 million customers chose an example in 2023. This translates into 64 percent of Tesla's total global sales.
Toyota’s RAV4 crossover finished second with 1.07 million units sold, while the Corolla was the favorite of 1.01 million customers.
The data was first released by the carmaker, and one can accuse them of bluffing. But JATO Dynamics confirmed last year's numbers, and yes, the Model Y took the crown.
While battling setbacks to send the delayed and desperately anticipated Cybertruck into production at the Giga Texas, Tesla was marching ahead with other popular models at its Giga Shanghai, at the Fremont Factory in California, at the Giga Texas, and Giga Berlin. These are the production centers that built the crossover.
Regardless, the Model Y is tagged as the most American car in the world, according to Car's American Made Index. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model 3, Model X, and Model S slot right behind it in the second, third, and fourth spots.
To brag about the performance, Tesla came up with their kind of advertising campaign. They put their precious Model Y in a huge glass case, writing on one side: The Best-Selling Car in the World is Made in America. And it is not just showing off the Model Y, but also the Cybertruck while at it. The electric pickup truck tows the trailer carrying the crossover.
Putting the two of them together like that hits two targets at once. Tesla is also advertising the towing capacity of the Cybertruck, which is capable of pulling 11,000 pounds (4,990 kilograms).
The Model Y Dual Motor tips the scale at 5,551 pounds (2,518 kilograms), which is around half of what the Cybertruck can actually do. Furthermore, the Foundation Series, the only one available right now, comes with 845 horsepower. The highest-spec Model Y has to do with 456 horsepower.
However, the massive weight of the Cybertruck, which weighs 6,843 pounds (3,104 kilograms) makes it slower than the Model Y in the 0 to 60 mph run: the truck does it in 3.8 seconds, while the crossover is 0.3 seconds quicker.
World’s bestselling car is made in America pic.twitter.com/DWyTjsZqdP— Tesla North America (@tesla_na) March 15, 2024