1963 Impala SS 409 Matches Numbers, Shows Quirky Footwork Setup, Wants New Owner

1963 was a feelings mixer for motorists and gearheads driving across the United States of Automobile. On the one hand, the Impala dropped the Z-11 gauntlet only to retract it almost immediately as soon as it hit the strip, less than two months into production. Chevy fans were gratified with three versions of the fabled 409 V8 to make up for this, reaching its all-time horsepower peak that year.

20 photos Photo: craigslist.org