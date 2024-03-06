Solid 1971 Cadillac Fleetwood 60 Special Brougham Rots in Texas; Is It Worth a Rescue?

1971 wasn’t a great year for General Motors: At 11:59 PM on 14 September 1970, over 400,000 workers struck the biggest corporation in the world. The titanic walkout spanned nine and a half weeks (sixty-seven days), impacting 145 GM plants in the US and Canada. Sixty-nine cities across 18 Union states felt the blow of the multi-billion-dollar economy crunch. General Motors lost over $1 billion in profits - the most extensive quarterly loss in its history.

