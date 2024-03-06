Can This Russian Nut-and-Bolt Wrench Suspension Beat Air Springs? Yes, Very, Very Slowly

Adjustable ride height is probably the best thing since suspension, really, for any given number of reasons. It smoothens the ride, doesn’t mess with the internal architecture of entrails, and saves the car from becoming an earth-flattening machine or a pile of crumpled underside parts. The downside of airbag suspension is its price; also, it’s complicated to troubleshoot and fix if anything goes wrong. How about a mechanically adjustable alternative, instead?

43 photos Photo: YouTube/Garage 54