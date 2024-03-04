Super Rare 1967 Rambler American Rogue 343 V8 Hides Even Rarer Surprise Inside the Cabin

American Motors Corporation is fondly remembered for its out-of-the-ordinary automobiles that somehow managed to look good, be good, be bad, stay affordable, and punch above their weight class. Sadly, AMC was fighting a losing struggle against the Big Three in the sixties with no corporate leverage to balance the books. That didn’t stop American from giving its absolute best every time, and sometimes take everyone by surprise.

26 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile