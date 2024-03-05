Tankoa's 230-ft Milano Superyacht Concept Blends Italian Elegance With Sustainability

Dubai, a cosmopolitan city and important business hub of the Middle East, is known as a playground of the wealthy and famous, so what better place to reveal a revolutionary luxurious yacht concept than the recent Dubai International Boat Show 2024? The event brings together some of the world's leading builders, with the aquatic exhibition comprising vessels of all shapes and sizes.
Italy-based boutique shipyard Tankoa Yachts has leveraged the prestigious maritime event to unveil the renderings for a new superyacht concept developed in partnership with Nauta Design. Christened Tankoa Milano T700, the new superyacht measures 230 feet (70 meters) in length and blends Italian elegance with state-of-the-art sustainable technologies.
As its name suggests, the concept is an ode to the city of Milan, Italy's capital of style and fashion, known for its trendsetters and innovators. Milan is also the hometown of Nauta Design, which further explains the "Made in Italy" style of the vessel.
"As the hometown of Nauta Design and synonymous of elegance, aesthetic sensibility and intelligent design, Milan serves as a fitting symbol—a place where creative ideas manifest into concrete realities," explained Tankoa Yachts.
The project oozes elegance and sophistication with sleek exterior lines, a contemporary profile, and luxurious amenities, including an expansive beach club, a swimming pool, and sumptuous guest accommodations.
The imposing silhouette is characterized by stretched horizontal lines that seem to blend with the water's surface and the horizon, allowing those onboard to create a deep connection with the surrounding ocean. According to Mario Pedol of Nauta Design, Milano T700 "embodies a reinvention of clean forms and harmonious volumes, resulting in a visual effect of lightness, purity, and serenity."
A key feature of this project is the single-tier engine room located on a dedicated under-lower deck, which allows an unusual interior layout with four guest cabins located on the lower deck with direct access to the yacht's expansive beach club. This brings us to another highlight of the superyacht - the stern area, which has been designed to draw you in from the get-go. The 1,560-square-foot (145-square-meter) beach club comprises an inviting lounge area, a 21-foot (6.5-meter) swimming pool, and folding side bulwarks that lower at sea level and create exquisite waterside lounges. The beach club also doubles as a wellness center, with a convertible gym, a sauna, and a massage room.
Apart from the aforementioned guest cabins, the lower deck also houses a dedicated garage area for toys and dive gear, laundry facilities, twelve crew cabins, the crew mess, and a crew gym.
Going up, the main deck impresses with an open-air lounge area that also connects to the beach area through a central staircase. A spacious indoor salon and dining area, as well as two luxurious VIP staterooms with fold-out terraces, can also be found on the main deck.
Milano's owner will bask in comfort and luxury, with the entire upper deck dedicated to their indulgence. The space is designed to provide a private oasis with an expansive master suite that offers stunning forward views through the expansive glass walls. The owner's suite comprises a luxurious stateroom, a walk-in closet, his and hers bathrooms, and an office area. It also has direct access to a private pool and the helipad at the bow.
This superyacht concept is like the gift that keeps on giving, as even more luxurious amenities can be found on the bridge deck. Apart from the wheelhouse, this deck houses the captain's cabin and a cinema room for entertainment, while the sundeck will delight guests with another al-fresco lounge area complete with a bar, plush sofas, and sunbeds, offering a vantage point to admire the panoramic views.
In terms of interior design, the renderings reveal soft, delicate spaces with a white and coral color palette and environmentally friendly materials like natural woods, textured stones, and leather.
There is a natural flow between outdoor and indoor spaces onboard Milano, erasing the boundaries between the outside and inside world and allowing guests to truly commune with the surrounding ocean. Moreover, from the beach club at the stern to the private owner's deck, this superyacht concept promises the highest level of luxury for an unmatched yachting experience. Envisioned with plenty of luxurious amenities and expansive crew quarters, Milano will also ensure a high standard of service and entertainment.
The designers' focus on sustainability extends to the propulsion system, as the yacht can be equipped with a cutting-edge diesel-electric propulsion system or methanol fuel cells, ensuring efficient cruising and a reduced environmental footprint. The hybrid diesel-electric setup would include four variable-speed CAT C32 generators and two 1,650 kW e-motors that will allow the vessel to reach a top speed of 16.5 knots. The fuel cells will provide up to 200kWh of power, and Tankoa says the yacht is ready to switch to hydrogen technology in the future.
The inclusion of innovative and environmentally friendly power solutions showcases Tankoa's commitment to sustainability and positions the new Milano project as a pioneer in eco-conscious yachting.