This Beautiful Superyacht Has Not One But Three Spas, Lives Up to the 'Reverie' Name

There is no clear definition of luxury, but if there were, it would probably look a lot like Reverie. Inspired by nature and featuring environmentally friendly features, this superyacht is the latest concept in Oceanco's Simply Custom Collection – and it totally lives up to the name.
In terms of luxury seafaring, there's no other shipyard that does it better than Oceanco. The Dutch builder is behind some of the biggest, flashiest, most expensive, and – why, yes! – most luxurious superyachts and megayachts in the world. Their builds are so impressive that the very name Oceanco has become synonymous with "luxury."
But there's one thing that Oceanco can't do, or, for that matter, any other shipyard in the world: it can't shorten the construction timeline on a fully custom vessel. Because demand for this type of vessel has spiked in recent years, Oceanco devised something called the Simply Custom Collection, a program that allows the one-percenters of the world to choose from several proposed builds that they could later customize.
That's the simplistic take on the Simply Custom, of course. To cut down construction times, Oceanco proposes using the same naval platform with hybrid propulsion and eco-friendly features, their own, but with designs from different studios.
Oceanco introduced the Simply Custom Collection at the 2023 edition of the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, and, as of this writing, 17 superyacht concepts have been released. Reverie is the 18th, if you're keeping count, and it's perhaps the dreamiest yet.
This one is a collaboration with London-based studio Winch Design, and it takes direct inspiration from nature, from the smoothness and fluidity within the weathering process of pebbles or stones. This translates into a silhouette unlike any other we've seen in the real world, but which has actually been done before, coincidentally also in a superyacht inspired by a pebble.
"Simple references form lasting impressions and strong, pure concepts; this is the Winch approach," Jim Dixon of Winch Design says of Reverie.
Those are some very big – and fancy – words, but renders of the interiors confirm that it's exactly what designers were able to achieve. Think of a superyacht that would be the physical representation of the most pleasant daydream, and that's what Reverie is, with its all-white, airy, elegant spaces and incredible features.
You know how they say that good things in life come in twos? Reverie suggests they might be even better in threes, so it offers not one or two but three spas.
The highlight is the three-deck wellness and spa "experience" aft. As its name suggests, it's not a room and not even an area but an entire experience, which includes everything from a gorgeous but minimalist beach club to a semi-enclosed pool lounge, an oversize gym, a shaded pool, a bar, and fold-down terraces.
Reverie is only 80 meters (262 feet) in total, so it wouldn't be the longest or biggest superyacht by volume out there. It aims to make up for that by offering incredible features and environmentally friendly features, which also serve to improve efficiency and a customizable layout. Winch mentions that the owner would choose between having a forward suite with a pool terrace or an aft owner's suite with a private lounge.
Like the other entries in the Simply Custom series, Reverie would also feature hybrid diesel-electric propulsion, an optimized stabilization system, and podded drives for higher efficiency and smoothness. The focus on sustainability would extend to materials used, like maple or tesumo, and certain features that would reduce reliance on air-conditioning, like the creation of the semi-enclosed lounge on the main deck.
As of this writing, another thing Reverie has in common with its Simply Custom siblings is the fact that they all exist in the digital world. The situation could change, so here's to hoping Reverie gets picked for construction.
The resulting vessel is presented as a concept – quite literally, a proposal. Future customers can scroll through this catalog and choose one concept that they like best and then work with other designers to put the finishing touches to it, turning it into a fully custom superyacht.
Long, sweeping lines mark the elegant and very smooth silhouette of this superyacht, and the same tribute to fluidity is also noticeable onboard. Here, outdoor and indoor spaces flow into one another, erasing the boundaries between the outside and inside world. The designers wanted to replicate here the feel of a daydream, where guests would get lost in the rapture of such elegant simplicity.
That last part is very important. As much as any superyacht would look like a daydream come to life, it still wouldn't be much if it lacked the trappings of a luxurious life.
Another spa is located on the foredeck, while the third is to be found on the upper deck. That's a very unique way of making sure there won't be any fighting over sun loungers between guests.
