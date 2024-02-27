This Superyacht Looks Like an Aircraft Carrier and Is Designed To Cross All Seven Seas

Back in 2014, the world would first hear the name Dynamiq. Well, ten years later, this team is still alive and thriving, and they've done this by being responsible for some of the world's most amazing floating paradises. One such haven is its conceptual Global 550, a ship that looks like a miniature aircraft carrier.
Folks, the machine before us today is nothing other than the Global 550 from none other than Dynamiq, a shipyard cranking out wonders from the Antalya Free Zone in Turkey. While it's currently just a concept for the world to drool over, the fact of the matter is that this puppy can be built and delivered with a production time of 30 months.
Heck, one may be under construction as we speak - this line was unveiled in late 2023 - and we wouldn't know it. You know how people are when they're required to spend at least €27.9M ($30.2M) on something like this; it's all very hush-hush. But that doesn't stop us from diving deeper into what the world should be expecting in the next couple of years.
According to Dynamiq's website, this puppy is meant to be the "next-generation go-anywhere explorer." If you know anything about this industry, you know that explorer classes can obtain unrestricted travel to just about any place on the planet. Watch out for those pirates.
But this is a "next-generation" superyacht, and that means something. First off, that hull includes a few traits that help it reduce drag and increase efficiency. One feature that assists in this is a Hull Vane, developed by naval architects over at Van Oossanen, and creating hydrodynamic lift. Couple that with those two Volvo Penta D16-850 engines with 625 kW of power each, and we're set to kick off our global explorations.
Now, vessels like these are rarely the works of just one team, and Dynamiq had the help of three other teams. This includes Vripack Yacht Design, Dobroserdov Design, and Zrobim Architects. All these teams have been tested, proven, and even awarded for their work since the beginning of their history.
The result of this collaboration is spread out over five decks, coming in with a length of 55.7 m (182 ft) and a beam of 9 m (29.5 ft) at its widest, and a deck design that takes the idea of an explorer yacht and tweaks just enough to create a "different" yet no less marvelous machine than any other I've seen.
For example, what really captivated my attention when it came to the 550 was the menacing and aircraft carrier-like look. This is brought forth by the helipad on the rear but also by that bow structure protruding from the main deck, with the latter looking a whole like a landing or takeoff strip for airplanes.
Alas, it is not. This section of the 550 seems to be for nothing more than just good old lounging around and soaking up the sun. Maybe a touch of dancing while the very tip of this iceberg-crushing machine will have you feeling like you're floating above the world. Oh, and judging by the deck layout on Dynamiq's page, there's a toy garage hidden in this forward section, and there's also one more at the rear under the helipad.
Large expansive lounges blend an array of materials, colors, and textures and are supported by natural light flooding in through massive floor-to-ceiling windows, bringing out their true colors; light reveals all, and the 550 doesn't lack a view of the outside world. However, the few images we do see are but renderings, so don't get hung up on them too much; the eventual owners of this world-cruising machine will be able to customize this aspect, as things should be when spending millions of dollars on anything.
As I mentioned before, we don't currently know of any millionaire or billionaire having stepped up to the Global 550 plate, but be sure that when this thing hits international waters, the world will be watching.
To bring this rather landing strip-like machine to life, Dynamiq will be using nothing but tried and tested aluminum with a superstructure that's crafted from the same stuff. With this base, Dynamiq crafts a superyacht that can attain a top speed of 16 knots (18.4 mph) and can cruise for over 5,000 nautical miles (5,753 miles) with just two 625 kW (838 hp) engines.
Heck, Vripack has been active since 1961, so you know they mean some serious business. Dobroserdov has only been around since 2010, but by nestling itself on the coast of Monaco, it has risen to be known the world over, and Zrobim, an interior design agency from Belarus, has been scooping up award after award for their works since 2011. They even have a YouTube channel showing how they operate, so if you're into the interior design you see here, be sure to check them out.
As for the all-important interior, it's here that we see the result of Zrobim's work, and frankly, I was expecting something a tad more luxurious. I'm not saying the interior doesn't scream elegance; it does, but notes of marble and wood actually bring forth a more homey feeling rather than a party boat.
