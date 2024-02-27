Honda CB750 Hot Rod Alice Is Absolutely Mind-Boggling in So Many Ways

Craig Marleau has been an avid motorcycle aficionado for as long as he can remember, but his passion really took off at the tender age of nine. That’s when he was gifted his very first bike by his father, initially without the knowledge or consent of Mrs. Marleau. It was a humble Baja minibike to help him learn the ropes, and Craig gradually moved on to bigger machines as the years went by.

9 photos Photo: Patrick Farrell