1959 Cadillac DeVille Wagon Is a One-of-None Weirdo Needing Restoration

Cadillac may be struggling to compete with Europe's premier automakers nowadays, but things used to be different back in the day. The company established itself as the "Standard of the World" before WWII and led the American luxury car market through the 1970s.
Cadillac's sedans and coupes set new standards for the automotive industry for decades before it had to downsize during the Malaise Era. The ever-changing market also forced the brand to drop traditional body styles. Come 2024, Cadillac no longer offers two-door coupes and convertibles.
Moreover, it now produces more SUVs than sedans. Specifically, the lineup includes six different haulers versus only two four-door automobiles. The modern era also saw the arrival of Cadillac's first production station wagon. Based on the CTS, it debuted for the 2010 model year.
But even though Cadillac needed more than 100 years to build its first official grocery-getter, station wagons wearing its wreath emblems hit the streets many decades ago. They were mainly designed and produced by coachbuilders.
It all started with commercial vehicles (usually hearses and ambulances), but some companies put together station wagons for celebrities. Elvis Presley and Evel Knievel are among those who ordered long-roofed Cadillac. Well, if you want to join the ranks, this 1959 DeVille that popped up for sale is a one-of-none grocery-getter.
Available from Lubbock, Texas, this wagon was built using two cars: a 1959 Cadillac DeVille and an Oldsmobile Fiesta. If you're unfamiliar with the latter, it was the station wagon version of the full-size 88 in the 1950s and 1960s. Also, it is not to be confused with the short-lived convertible based on the bigger Olds 98 (sold only in 1953).
Built locally by J&S Metal Fabrication, the wagon now rides on a hybrid chassis consisting of a Cadillac DeVille front section and an Oldsmobile chassis from the firewall to the rear. The car retains all the iconic 1959 Cadillac design cues, including the massive rear fins and the turbine-like rear bumper corners.
But the rear end is a bit of Frankenstein. In order to retain some of the DeVille's styling, the builder replaced the Fiesta's fold-down tailgate with a side-opening element. It's rather impractical, and it all looks decidedly weird when the tailgate is open, but I guess it was the best solution to retain the DeVille's signature rear end.
However, unlike most Cadillac wagon projects I've seen recently, this one doesn't run and drive. Moreover, the interior looks like the donor car was rescued from a junkyard, and there's no engine under the hood. All told, this grocery-getter needs a complete restoration. It's also quite pricey for a rig in this condition. The seller wants $35,000 for it, but he's accepting offers. How much do you think this weird Caddy is worth?
