Tuned BMW M4 Looks Like a Premium Compact Exotic, Feels the Need for Speed

From a performance perspective, BMW's M Division has done an excellent job with the latest generation M4, regardless of whether we're talking about the coupe or the convertible. The same goes for the sedan and station wagon, which are identical beneath the skin and under the hood.
However, if there's one thing we still do not approve of, it is the styling part or the grille, to be more specific. The exaggerated proportions have sparked numerous memes and jokes, yet the German auto marque doesn't give a flying hoot about them and continues defending the controversial piece.
We hate the bucktooth grille less than we did a few years back when we first laid eyes on it, and chances are it might grow on us as time passes by. After all, we used to think the same of the E60 5er from the Bangle era, and this model has aged like fine wine and has become one of the prettiest generations ever made (after the F10).
Nevertheless, we are not here to bash the car's double kidneys yet again, nor to remind you that several tuners offer a better-looking alternative (wait a minute, we just did). No sir (or ma'am), as this story is about a particular BMW M4 Coupe. It's a second-gen example that dreamt about tapping into its OTT side, and it has just done that.
Rohana shared these pictures on social media not long ago, and the reason is simple: it rides on aftermarket wheels that this company signed. Finished in Custom Gold with polished lips to contrast the car's overall black appearance, the alloys are called the RFG25. They start at $1,500 per wheel and are available in sizes ranging from 18 to 24 inches. The wheelmaker's website reveals that they can be ordered in multiple hues in one-piece, duo-block, or three-piece.
We can understand why the owner chose this spec for their BMW M4 Coupe, yet we would have done it differently. First, a widebody kit wouldn't have been on the shopping list, and second, we would have selected a pair of alloys from Alpina. Last but not least, we would've also given it a power boost if the budget allowed it, so our M4 would've become a supercar killer - in a straight line, anyway. What would you have done differently?
This premium compact sports coupe rocks a widebody conversion compared to the stock variants. It has swollen fenders, fatter side skirts, a retuned bumper complete with an apron, a modified hood, and a chunky diffuser out back. It also sports a massive wing on the trunk lid. The windows were tinted, and so were the front and rear lighting units, by the looks of it.
