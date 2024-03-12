1957 Plymouth Belvedere Drop-Top Flaunts '58 Vibes and Surprise V8 Mods

The 50s were oscillating years for the smallest of the Big Three from Detroit: Chrysler’s entry division, Plymouth, was on a roller sales coaster, going up and down with almost mathematical regularity year over year. The all-time high of the decade (and of the entire as-of-then three-decade Plymouth history) came in 1957 when the division produced over 726,000 automobiles. Over a quarter of them were branded ‘Belvedere,’ at the time the top-of-the-line full-size model of the division.

38 photos Photo: YouTube/Lou Costabile