Drag-Ready 1965 Plymouth Belvedere Needs a New Owner ASAP, Doesn't Break the Bank Either

It may come from a long-gone era, but this Plymouth Belvedere wants to be taken seriously. After all, it is not only a beautiful classic car but one that has received some significant upgrades with the purpose of making it quick (for an old-timer) in a straight-line sprint against the clock or other similar rides.
Said to have clocked almost 46,000 miles or roughly 74,000 kilometers, this Plymouth Belvedere is a 1965 model, and anyone who knows a thing or two about this series can tell you that it is anything but stock. Heck, you don't even have to be a connoisseur to tell that it's a bit more special, as the upgrades are pretty much in your face.
Some of the key components include that scoop added to the original steel hood. The Goodyear Eagle drag radials with white branding may seem ready to tear up the asphalt a few more times, but that's at first glance because they do need to be replaced. The vendor recommends additional inspection prior to any racing that might be done by its future owner, as there could be some other things that need to be mended. After all, this is a car that's almost sixty years old, and it doesn't feature any modern trickery.
If you take a look at the underbody, you will see that the original suspension is still present, and so are the drum brakes on all four wheels. It features subframe connectors and a driveshaft safety loop that were installed to improve its performance, and the original gas tank was removed and replaced by a racing one that was mounted in the trunk. Other highlights are the single racing seat complete with a harness, a roll cage, and a heavily modified engine because this is still a dragster that can hit the road every now and then. Nonetheless, if you plan on doing any street driving in it, then you will have to have to modify a few things, as it is not road legal.
As for the firepower, it is a 440 V8 from a 1969 car that was bored .030 and equipped with closed cylinder heads from a 1967 vehicle. It features a four-barrel carburetor, a high-rise single-plane aluminum intake, an Accel Ignition system, Moroso spark plug wires, long-tube headers, a large brass copper radiator, an electric water pump, and a three-speed transmission to send the power to the wheels via a rear differential that was also upgraded. There's no word on the exact output in the Garage Kept Motors ad, which describes this classic Plymouth Belvedere as having a "great potential for a fun street car," albeit with a few modifications. The asking price is $19,900, so is it worth that sum to you?
