Someone Must Save This 1968 Plymouth Belvedere Or Else

In so many ways, 1968 was supposed to represent a new beginning for Plymouth's Belvedere. As the first year of the seventh generation, the 1968 model year introduced the famous Coke bottle styling, which eventually expanded to cover the entire Chrysler B-body lineup.
But instead of breathing new life into the Belvedere family, the 1968 model was the beginning of the end. This generation was entirely pulled in 1970 when Plymouth discontinued the nameplate and went all-in on the Satellite. Previously, Satellite was part of the Belvedere lineup, so Plymouth wanted to take full advantage of this model's appetite for high-end configurations.
The seventh and final generation could be ordered as a 2-door coupe, 4-door sedan, or 4-door station wagon.
This coupe is one of the models that are still alive today, so to speak. The car looks like it doesn't really feel well, certainly, as it's been sleeping under the clear sky for a long time.
Unfortunately, we're getting only very limited information about it, so it's hard to tell how complete it continues to be and whether the engine is locked up or not. What we do know, however, is that a six-cylinder unit is under the hood, so presumably, you could eventually turn this Belvedere into an occasional driver with minor fixes.
Obviously, everything depends on its current condition. But while the car does seem to exhibit surface rust, it's far from turning into a rust bucket, possibly as it stayed indoors for at least a part of its adventure outside. The interior doesn’t look that bad, and to be honest, I expected the cabin to be quite a mess, given it's an abandoned car.
For the time being, the car is sitting on a trailer, waiting for someone to give it a second chance. The engine isn't working, but it rolls and steers properly despite the flat tires.
Now let's talk money. eBay seller srebuild expects to get $3,200 for this Belvedere, but I believe this is ambitious, to say the least. The car exhibits a condition that turns into a very challenging restoration candidate, and the engine isn't exactly the option customers would choose for a refresh. The lack of information also makes the Belvedere rather unattractive for people who don't want to take the risk of buying a salvage, so an in-person inspection is almost mandatory.
Currently parked in Kentucky, the vehicle would make for a very intriguing piece of automotive culture, especially because it's one of the last Belvederes ever produced. The seller says they're also accepting other offers, so if you're interested in giving this classic a second chance, you know what you have to do. Just make sure you check out everything in person before committing to a purchase.
