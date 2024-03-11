This 1970 Dodge HEMI Charger R/T SE Is a True One-of-One Canadian Gem

When it comes to early 1970s Mopars, it doesn't get any better than a HEMI-powered rig, right? These cars are potent, rare, and very valuable. But certain features can turn a scarce classic into a one-of-one gem.
What you see here is a 1970 Dodge HEMI Charger. And these three words are enough to make any Mopar enthusiast's heart pump faster. Because it's one of the rarest and most exciting cars built during the golden muscle car era. The numbers speak for themselves: of the 49,800 Chargers built that year, only 10,337 got the high-performance R/T package. Of these, just 124 were ordered with the 426-cubic-inch (7.0-liter) HEMI.
Why so few since it was the most potent Chrysler engine available at the time (425 horsepower and 490 pound-feet of torque)? Well, insurance rates for these vehicles were high, so most R/T customers opted for the 440-cubic-inch (7.2-liter) RB. The mill was available in both four- and six-barrel configurations.
But this Charger is also part of a very select group of R/T cars that were also ordered with the SE package. The bundle added some premium-like features, including leather bucket seats, a woodgrain steering wheel and instrument panel, shiny pedals, and vinyl door panel pockets. Only 17 HEMI Chargers left the assembly line with both the R/T and SE packages.
The owner also brags about his Mopar being one of 12 shipped to Canada, but it's unclear whether he refers to HEMI R/T models or vehicles that also feature the SE option. It's not very relevant, though, because the B5 Blue paint makes it the only 1970 HEMI Charger in this hue sold north of the border.
Now residing in the United States, this Charger is a spotless restoration worthy of its one-of-one status. The B5 Blue coating shines like new, as do the white pinstripes on the sides and the chrome trim adorning the front and rear fascias. The white vinyl top is also flawless, providing this Mopar with a sensational color combo.
If you're a fan of B5 Blue, you also need to check out this car's interior. It comes with matching upholstery, and all the woodgrain trim is where it should be. Granted, a blue interior may not be for everyone, but it's a far better choice than black in my book.
The engine bay is impressively clean, but the status of the engine is unclear. At the 2:05-minute mark, you can hear the owner saying the HEMI has a replacement block. One minute later, however, he tells our host that the car is numbers-matching. But regardless of its status, this HEMI Charger is still an authentic HEMI rig that's worth six figures on the classic car market. Check it out in the video below.
