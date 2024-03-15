1969 Wildcat More-Door Is No Looker, the 430 V8 Burns Rubber All the Way to BigSmileVille

The Wildcat was one of Buick’s most ill-fortunate nameplates despite also being the inceptor of the Tri-Shield performance program of the sixties. The model debuted in 1962 as a high-grade Invicta with a hard punch but got lost on the way to glory. By 1970, it was already a dying star in a galaxy of supernovas, and it went out quietly after just under half a million units were built.

44 photos Photo: YouTube/Dylan McCool