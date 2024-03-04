1967 Buick Riviera Left to Rot on Private Property Needs Total Restoration

Abandoned cars are sad sights, especially when the models we come across are rare models whose place should be in someone's garage.
This 1967 Riviera isn't a collectible, but considering Buick produced only 42,799 units for this model year, finding a similar example isn't as easy as you'd think.
The car has been left to rot in someone's yard, but thanks to eBay seller octanevalley, it's now trying to find shelter online, hoping someone would take it home and begin a complete restoration.
However, bringing this car back to the road won't be easy. The Riviera looks like a rough restoration candidate, especially inside, where the seats are wrecked. I wouldn't be surprised to see this Riviera becoming a donor for another project, but the owner says it's restoration material anyway. The body was on its way to getting a refresh, but they decided to park the car, leaving it in the same place for nearly five years.
The metal is still rough, exhibiting accident damage and occasional rust. There was a patch on the driver's floor, so it's safe to assume the undercarriage needs urgent attention.
We're not getting any information about the powertrain, except for the intriguing tidbit claiming the engine was still running before the car was abandoned under the clear sky.
1967 witnessed the introduction of a new engine. Buick introduced the 430 to replace the already-outdated 425 Nailhead, increasing the power output to 360 horsepower. The Riviera also received other upgrades, including optional Bendix four-piston calipers on the front wheels, parking lights, and new safety equipment to comply with federal regulations. It worked, as the Riviera sales for the year were in line with the 1966 successor, dropping only slightly from 45,308 units to 42,799 cars. Sales increased again in 1968 to 49,284 units.
Saving this Riviera will require a lot of work, and it's the reason the owner doesn't expect to make a fortune with it. The car needs urgent work in all key areas, and the interior looks concerning, especially for someone who plans to bring it back to life. The seller posted the car on eBay with a $2,500 price tag, but considering it's a Riviera (and Rivieras aren't the most desirable classics), I doubt they'll get that much for their project.
However, they also enabled the "Make Offer" button, so if you believe this Riviera could receive a second chance in your garage (or if you have a similar project and would use the parts), you know what you have to do. You'll have to drive your trailer to Elizabeth, New Jersey, to take this Riviera home, but you should hurry, as eBay claims 76 people are already watching the listing.
