Waze No Longer Displays Essential Information on CarPlay, But It's All Coming Back

Waze has received several notable changes lately, including a simplified reporting experience that makes so much sense when you drive, so I'm not surprised that some bugs are misinterpreted as features.
One of our readers recently contacted me to ask if Waze has removed the speed indicator in the latest update, as they can no longer see how fast they go in the app when they drive.
Upon investigating, I discovered that the same problem happened in my wife's car, but it was not just the speed limit that went away. Both the speed and the speed limit are missing.
The good news is that the glitch only impacts CarPlay users, so if you run the app on a mobile device or Android Auto, you should still get the speed information. However, not everybody is affected, as everything works correctly on my iPhone 15 Pro in my car.
The easiest way to fix the error is to force-close Waze on the iPhone when it already runs on CarPlay and trigger an app reboot on the infotainment screen. When you do this, Waze loads correctly, allowing the speed information to appear. However, this workaround doesn't work every time, and I discovered that rebooting the mobile device is sometimes the only solution.
Our reader told me they removed and reinstalled Waze from the App Store, with the speed information then shown correctly. However, this workaround was only temporary, as the bug returned after a few runs.
Waze is already aware of the bug, and a fix has been prepared for the next update. The new Waze version should land this week, so make sure you install the update when it launches.
This bug isn't the only piece of bad news that CarPlay users got recently from Waze. The company has also received an updated map interface for the dark mode, enabling a blue-ish visual style that reminds of Google Maps' new controversial theme.
The new Waze dark mode on CarPlay integrates more seamlessly into Apple's night-time interface, but not everybody seems to be a fan of the new colors. The new visual style is only live on CarPlay, but Waze will eventually enable it on Android Auto. I also believe the same look will expand to mobile phones, but Waze uses a gradual rollout before reaching the broad availability phase.
Waze has recently started the rollout of another big feature, providing users with alerts for speed bumps and sharp curves. The release also takes place in stages, as map editors must update the maps with the location of speed bumps before the application can begin offering warnings. The feature will initially be offered to mobile users, with CarPlay and Android Auto to get the same warnings at a later time, likely when most maps are updated.
