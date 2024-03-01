Google Maps Alternative Gets the Navigation Feature Everybody Needs

Google Maps might be the preferred navigation solution in the United States, but it doesn't mean the alternative software in app stores isn't worth a chance.
HERE is one of the biggest names in the navigation space, with its solutions already pre-loaded with millions of vehicles on the road. Its mobile navigation apps are also getting better, and the latest update for WeGo introduces a feature that everybody needs when driving.
HERE has updated its mobile navigation solution with support for road signs. The application can display the most important road signs when you approach them, giving you more time to slow down. It's a way to make every second behind the wheel more predictable, as you always know what to expect, especially if you drive on an unfamiliar route.
HERE WeGo displays the next road sign with the remaining distance so you can see the information as you approach the location. The parent company wanted to give drivers full control of the feature so the app lets them configure what signs to display when navigation is enabled. The available options include yield, no passing zones, railroad crossings, sharp curves, stop, and winding roads.
If you're new to the navigation software world, you must know that HERE WeGo is not the first app to adopt this concept. However, it's the first app to display alerts as you drive, supporting a wide array of road signs.
Apple Maps can already display the stop sign on the map when you drive without a notification appearing on the screen. Google Maps also indicates the traffic lights on the map, while Waze displays warnings for railroad crossings and sharp curves.
You can find the new feature in HERE WeGo's configuration screen under the "Road sign alerts" menu.
The second feature introduced in the latest update includes parking suggestions. As many of us learned the hard way, parking the car after arriving at the destination is a major challenge, especially in crowded cities. Applications like Google Maps and Waze can look for nearby parking spots and configure navigation to their locations before you arrive at the destination.
HERE adopts a different approach. With this new update, WeGo can display parking suggestions at the end of your trip, so if you arrive at the destination and can't find where to park the car, the application can suggest a nearby spot. The option is enabled by default in the latest version, and you can find it in the app's settings screen as "Parking suggestions." The feature only works for cars and motorcycles.
I already took the latest HERE WeGo app version for a spin but didn't receive any road sign alerts, so I believe it will take a while until all regions are supported. My colleagues have already received such alerts in other European countries, so it's likely a matter of time until the largest regions get support for these alerts.
