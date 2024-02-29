Waze Gets a Kung Fu Panda Update With a New Navigation Voice and Vehicle Icon

While Waze keeps refining the application on all platforms, with a simplified reporting experience and an updated dark mode on CarPlay already available, the team working on the navigation app also finds the time to provide users with special limited-time goodies.
Waze has recently received a Kung Fu Panda update in anticipation of the Kung Fu Panda 4 debut in theaters on March 8.
As happened in the previous collaborations between Waze and artists or organizations, the goodies are available for a limited time and include a new navigation voice, a special mood, and a custom vehicle icon.
Po will be the new voice guiding Waze users when navigation is enabled, while the Panda Van can serve as the new vehicle icon within the app. The Spiritual Mood setting should also be live in Waze regardless of the mobile device you use to run the app.
Waze did not reveal how long the special goodies will be available for its users, but considering that Kung Fu Panda 4 will come to theaters on March 8, it's safe to assume they'll remain within the app for ten more days. The navigation voice is available exclusively in English, though all goodies included in the new update can be enabled by Waze users worldwide. Once the update goes dark, your Waze settings should return to the previous configuration.
Meanwhile, Waze is busy refining the experience with the app, and the most recent update concerns the dark mode on CarPlay. Waze is following in the footsteps of Google Maps, getting new map colors that are supposed to make navigation more straightforward and convenient. The blue-ish look, currently available exclusively when the dark mode is enabled on CarPlay, aligns with the night mode on Apple's interface more seamlessly, though it doesn't seem to be everybody's cup of tea.
Several users have criticized Waze for embracing colors similar to Google Maps', though it's probably a matter of time until the new look becomes available everywhere. The updated visual style isn't yet live on Android Auto – I also can't see the new dark mode on iPhone despite the update already showing up on CarPlay.
Waze also brings more warnings to the application, including speed bumps and sharp curves. The rollout is underway, and the new alerts aren't available worldwide, but Waze should show a screen prompt when loading the app once the speed bumps and sharp curve notifications become available for every region. I only received the update on my iPhone, so the speed bumps and the sharp curves don't see to be available on CarPlay for now. I contacted Waze for more information and will update the article when and if I get an answer regarding the availability of these features.
