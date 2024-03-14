Tesla Cybertruck's Shatterproof Glass Undergoes the Most Thorough Test Ever Attempted

Ever since Franz von Holzhausen broke the Cybertruck's side window with a steel ball during the 2019 launch, it was clear that Tesla's electric pickup would not have an easy life. After deliveries started last November, the Cybertruck has become the most abused vehicle in the world. In a new test, The Kilowatts scientifically proved what it takes to break the truck's windows.

7 photos Photo: The Kilowatts via YouTube