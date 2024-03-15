We Should Have Seen This Coming: Someone Drilled Holes Into the Hood of His Cybertruck

This is Tesla Cybertruck customization taken to a whole new level. We have seen wraps of all colors, and we have seen new wheels on Musk's insane electric truck. And now the time has come for this. The owner of a Cybertruck drilled horns into the hood.
The Tesla Cybertruck doesn't exactly look like a farm truck. It looks more like a UFO than anything else. It is all sharp angles, straight lines, and edges, so placing it in some futuristic scenario would be more like it.
Well, that is all a thing of the past. The owner of this Cybertruck drilled holes in the stainless steel hood. And it wasn't exactly a walk in the park. The stainless steel is rock solid. When he and his friends were finally done drilling, they installed the horns up on that hood and drove off.
They weren't going to do some city cruising. They took the Cybertruck off-roading. The first test they put it through was jumping over a bump. The truck passes it with flying colors. It remains composed despite the high speed at which it tackles the obstacle. And like it, so many others.
The vehicle jumps, climbs rocks, and goes downhill, all at high speed, and throwing dust around as if the owner is trying to tear it apart. Luckily, the $120,000 Cybertruck remains in one piece. Or at least it seems so, because the vehicle keeps beeping, the driver complains.
What this owner is putting through such trials and tribulations is the Cybertruck Foundation Series, the only one that Tesla is delivering right now. It's a dual-motor truck with 845 horsepower. It also sports a towing capacity of 11,000 pounds, which would indeed make it a solid farm truck. Now, with those horns on, it looks like the perfect match for the farm life.
Tesla does offer a few customization options, but the offer is not exactly generous. Five wrap colors are available, with the Rose Gold and Satin Abys Blue being the most daring of them. To compensate for the variety, aftermarket shops have come up with way more color options.
A Tesla Cybertruck in Miami Blue, another one in Midnight Purple, plus the one in metallic red that Manny Khoshbin drove a couple of weeks ago are just a few of the customized models.
We also had to deal with the Tesla pickup truck mimicking the looks of the DeLoean DMC-12 from the "Back to the future" blockbuster. It even had a wrap mirroring the trash compactor that fuelled the DeLorean in the movie up on the tonneau cover. It is that tonneau that can withstand up to 300 pounds (136 kilograms).
But never did we think that we would come to this: a Tesla Cybertruck wearing horns on the hood. But it is a Texas thing, and pickup trucks with horns are not so uncommon there. The Cybertruck is a pickup truck, and this one resides in Texas. So this means that it can just go mingle across the state.
And the vehicle you are looking at right now is far from being the first Tesla getting such a… feature. Three years ago, we reported about a Model 3 with horns grown above the headlights.
Well, now that we have seen it all, probably nothing will shock us anymore. Or will it?
