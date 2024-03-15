Meet Cerulean Ace, the New-Generation “Green” Car Carrier Designed in Japan

MOL (Mitsui O.S.K. Lines) is one of the largest and oldest shipping companies worldwide and also one of the major innovators in maritime transportation. Its latest success is the Cerulean Ace, a new-generation car carrier that is paving the way for an entire green fleet.
Back in 1965, MOL was linked to the delivery of the first car carrier in Japan. Decades later, the Japanese giant is taking the lead when it comes to low-emission, high-tech operations. It plans to launch an entire fleet named the Blue Series, which is comprised of 11 vessels that combine low-emission operations with the most advanced onboard technology.
The first unit in this new-generation series was recently delivered. It's named Cerulean Ace, inspired by the Spanish word for "sky blue." The main innovation heralded by Cerulean Ace is the use of LNG (liquefied natural gas) instead of conventional maritime fuel, but it's packed with numerous other modifications meant to improve overall performance.
Starting with the design, the Cerulean Ace is wider than the previous MOL car carriers (it went from 32 to 38 meters/124.6 feet) and capable of reducing wind resistance by 20% thanks to its aerodynamic features. Capacity was also increased from 6,400 to 7,000 vehicles.
In terms of safety, the early fire detection capability was also drastically improved by installing a highly advanced AI system. The Starlink satellite communications service is another technical upgrade onboard the Cerulean Ace. Even the crew gets to enjoy more comfort thanks to a newly-added relaxation area that is separate from the living quarters and the work area.
First and foremost, this new car carrier harnesses the power of LNG to operate with fewer emissions. Several other types of vessels, including ferries and cruise ships, have ditched conventional fuel in favor of LNG. According to MOL, this shift will enable the Cerulean Ace to cut CO2 emissions by up to 30%. In the case of SOx and NOx, the percentage goes as high as 98 and 85, respectively, compared to car carriers that burn diesel fuel.
MOL's Cerulean Ace will be followed by ten more carriers with similar features. All of them will be built in Japan by the Shin Kurushima Dockyard Group.
This innovative car carrier series is only the latest LNG-related MOL endeavor. The same shipping giant was also linked to the launch of Japan's first eco-friendly ferry. The Sunflower Kurenai is also bigger and more voluminous compared to its predecessors and fitted with a dual-fuel engine that can burn conventional maritime fuel and LNG.
The new ferry's first LNG refueling last year was the first of its kind in Japan due to a special procedure. Now, the Cerulean Blue car carrier is heralding a new era for car shipping in Japan and worldwide.
