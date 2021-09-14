Old MacDonald Had a Horny Tesla Model 3, E-I-E-I-O!

Tesla is basically the company that has made electric vehicles cool. From the original Roadster to the latest S3XY range, and upcoming Roadster and Cybertruck, these have become the go-to rides for anyone with enough money in the bank looking for a high-tech, unpolluting car.
Most Teslas have preserved their original condition, but there are always exceptions to that rule. And this white Model 3, shared on Reddit and reportedly spotted near Portland, Oregon, is one of them.
Otherwise a very nicely-specced electric sedan, with a clean white body and black contrasting roof and wheels, the Model 3 in question has embraced its cowboy side. The massive bull horn ornament bedecks the frunk of the car, and putting it there has probably required some drilling. Thus, returning the vehicle to its original condition won’t be a walk in the park.
Despite craving for attention, this Tesla pales in comparison to another Model 3 that we covered a few months ago. That one got a flashy green wrap and an oversized wing attached to the trunk lid. And that was definitely not all, because it also had quad exhaust pipes and fake engine noise. The tech-savvy feature isn’t unheard of, as lots of automakers are offering it in some of their cars, but it does seem very out of place in a Tesla.
On a very similar note, don’t, even for a second, think that it is the only Model 3 with such tech wizardry, as last year, we saw another one with fake engine noise and a purple wrap, though no big wing at the back.
Now, since it’s hard to decide, we will pop the question to you. So, which is more foolish in your opinion, attaching a massive bull horn ornament to the front end of a Tesla or giving it a V8-like sound?
