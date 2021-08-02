Tesla Model 3 Performance Gets Mods From German Tuner

Musk Said Tesla Was Wrong to Cap Voltage in Cells. What About Norway and Balan?

While the American sedan has been praised by many for its handling, the Germans at Senner consider that the tailor-madeVariant 3 suspension kit can go the extra mile for this model. It comes with a lower ride height, and with compression and rebound adjustability.Naturally, as with any coil-over suspension, the ride height can be modified, and a simple hex key can change the stiffness of the shock absorbers. The required keys are included with the kit on delivery, and all you must do from there is understanding what you are changing, how to change settings, as well as when and why you should change them.In the photo gallery, you can also observe the new Senner Kharma wheels in a 20-inch configuration all-round, however, the front ones are nine inches wide, and those on the rear come in ten-inch width. The custom wheels can be had in various finishes, but Senner Tuning chose to unveil the ones finished in high gloss brushed bronze and brushed silver.According to Senner Tuning, their version of the Tesla Model 3 Performance comes with lower wind resistance, in the form of a seven-percent reduction from stock. Those interested in even more performance can opt for a set of wheel and tire combinations made in OEM dimensions that are meant to reduce unsprung mass by up to 40 percent.Thanks to the latter modification, Senner Tuning claims a ten-percent increase in range. Senner Tuning proposes a set of Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires with their Tesla Model 3 Performance kits. The tires on the front are 245/35/R20s, while the ones on the rear come in the 275/30/R20 size.If you tend to abuse tires and are committed to getting the most out of a car like this , you will wear them out faster than in a regular performance sedan, which means that you will know the best tires for your preferred driving style quicker than owners of other makes. Senner Tuning has yet to reveal the price on the KW Variant 3 suspension for the Tesla Model 3 Performance, but it is evident that it does not come cheap.