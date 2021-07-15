Tesla Model 3 Thinks It Can Beat Dodge Challenger Hellcat, Oh Boy Is It Wrong

More on this:

1 Honda Accord 2.0T Races Mustang GT, Loser Has “Dude I Almost Had You” Moment

2 Jeep CJ Goes Drag Racing on Mud Tires, Takes on Mustang and Camaro

3 Early Dodge Challenger Drag Pack Spent a Decade in Storage, Was Never Started

4 Tesla Model S Plaid Losing a Drag Race to an RC Electric Truck Looks Scary

5 2022 Genesis G70 3.3T Drag Races Mercedes-AMG C 43, Loses Every Single Time