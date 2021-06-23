Tesla Model 3 With Fake Engine Noise, Quad Pipes, Huge Wing Is All Kinds of NOPE

That’s not how you tune a Tesla Model 3, nor any other electric vehicle for that matter. Heck, we’d go as far as saying that such a mod, save for the fake engine noise, would look interesting on a handful of rides only, but it is what it is. And what is it? A Dutch Tesla Model 3 that craves for attention.
Elon is probably laughing his way to the bank whenever he is reminded of this tune, because even though it recently came to our attention via Reddit’s ‘terrible’ car mods thread, it is actually a bit older than that.
Digging through the internet, we found a video of the same ride that went from red to green – or is it the other way around? Anyway, as it turns out, besides that massive wing at the back, which probably increases drag rather than improve downforce, and quad exhaust pipes, it sports a fake engine noise, probably confusing bystanders as it drives by.
Now, the power unit downsizing era has given us all sorts of vehicles that can infest the cockpit with fake engine sound at the touch of a screen, delighting the tech-savvy. Almost everyone has done it, including Renault in some of its regular cars, but seeing it on an EV, never mind a Tesla Model 3, seems, well… odd, to say the least. And it’s not only limited to the cabin, as the exterior speaker(s) can send the sound quite far away.
Strangely enough, this isn’t the first time we have seen a Tesla with fake exhaust noise, because last year, another Model 3 got its 15 minutes of fame. At least that one didn’t have a massive wing on the trunk lid, yet you can check it out here, after clicking the play button on the video that follows.
