Tesla Model 3 Could Also Be Affected by Yellow Screen Goo Issue

Tesla supporters will say that these two cases are just anecdotal evidence. That may be the case, but it is better to raise awareness about the issue and check if the MCU problems are also affecting the ICE than just pretending this is nothing to worry about. In case you know of any other cases, please let us know more about them. It was brought up by the Twitter profile Claire Musk , dedicated to criticizing Tesla and Elon Musk . The case first appeared in a Reddit discussion started by the user chaunbot, who has a record of other posts about his Tesla. With any other company, this could be a particular situation, eventually limited to one defective multimedia computer. With Tesla’s history for yellow screens and goo, it could be a warning.The Model S and Model X defects started emerging after the vehicles already had some years in the market. The Model 3 that presented the goo problem is one of the first produced units, a 2018 vehicle with VIN 20XXX.The issue manifests with a sticky substance dropping from the infotainment computer called MCU in the Model S and Model X andin the Model 3 and Model Y. The refreshed Model S and Model X presented in January 2021 replaced the MCU for the ICE.According to owners of the Model S, the yellow display problem emerges from delamination or degradation of the adhesive and sealant around the edge of the screen. This is also what causes the liquid inside the display to leak.The only possible remedy for the situation is replacing the entire computer. In this case, Tesla did it under warranty. Another user named thinkharderes t confirmed his car also had the issue . He just used a card to clean it and moved on but said he would open a service order if the problem worsens.Tesla supporters will say that these two cases are just anecdotal evidence. That may be the case, but it is better to raise awareness about the issue and check if the MCU problems are also affecting the ICE than just pretending this is nothing to worry about. In case you know of any other cases, please let us know more about them.