Vanessa Bryant Buys Kobe’s Sister a Brand-New Tesla Model 3 as a Gift

“Is that my bestie in a Tessie?” Sawetie raps on her Best Friend single—a lyric that has since reached viral status. Vanessa Bryant, Kobe Bryant’s widow, can now say the same as she’s looking at her sister-in-law pulling up in her brand new Tesla.
In January 2020, the NBA legend and his daughter GiGi, along with seven other people, were killed in a helicopter crash in the Calabasas, Los Angeles hills. The Sikorsky S-76B that Kobe would often use for his daily commute did not suffer any malfunctions, with an investigation later determining that the pilot ignored heavy fog warnings and decided to go ahead with the scheduled flight, even if that meant occasionally flying blind.
Since that moment, Kobe’s wife, Vanessa, has struggled to preserve Kobe's legacy and continue his work with various partners in a way that would honor him and GiGi. Kobe was known as the kindest, most generous man in sports, so he would totally be proud of how Vanessa is also giving back.
Vanessa and Kobe’s sister, Sharia Washington, are also close friends. Earlier this week, Vanessa surprised Sharia with a most unexpected gift, a brand new Tesla Model 3. The two women posted about it on their social media, and while Vanessa stopped short of mentioning the exact specs, given that she’s inherited Kobe’s $600 million estate it would be safe to assume this baby came fully loaded.
“Surprise [Sharia]! We love you!!!” Vanessa gushed on Instagram. “Tesla Tunnel, here she comes!! Vegas to Cali #BoringTunnel.”
They might have to wait a while longer for a Boring Tunnel to connect Vegas to a part of Los Angeles, but at least they got the logistics down. And yes, this is Tesla’s most affordable car, but it’s a gift, and it comes from the heart, which is what should matter. It also proves that celebrities too have a soft spot for the number one EV maker, much like the rest of the world: Vanessa is not the first, nor will she be the last celebrity to hand out a Tesla as a present.
