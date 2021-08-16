Salvaged Model 3 That Got to Supercharge Again Cannot Do That Anymore

When Rich Benoit and Steven Salowsky confirmed that salvaged Model 3 units were able to supercharge again, they probably had no idea how soon that would change again. Apparently, all it took was publishing the video. Other Model 3 owners got in touch with them to state that Tesla revoked the ability to supercharge as fast as it gave it back. In other words, salvaged Teslas still cannot supercharge, with no exceptions.

