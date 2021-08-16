Salvaged Model 3 That Got to Supercharge Again Cannot Do That Anymore

When Rich Benoit and Steven Salowsky confirmed that salvaged Model 3 units were able to supercharge again, they probably had no idea how soon that would change again. Apparently, all it took was publishing the video. Other Model 3 owners got in touch with them to state that Tesla revoked the ability to supercharge as fast as it gave it back. In other words, salvaged Teslas still cannot supercharge, with no exceptions.
Salowsky and Benoit managed to supercharge the Mad Max Tesla Model 3 they helped the guys from Grind Hard Plumbing Co. create for only five minutes. After that, they thought that the issue was the payment method they used. Other owners told them that was really not the case: Tesla had just stopped allowing them to supercharge. Again.
In their video about the situation, the guys from the Rich Rebuilds channel were “pleasantly disappointed.” They thought that the issue was not a safety concern, as Tesla previously stated: it would be just an excuse to cut supercharging for life for some customers. Tesla’s new move makes the company seem more coherent but will probably make the salvaged EV owners “unpleasantly reassured.”
According to Salowsky, the “glitch” probably had to do with Tesla preparing superchargers to deal with electric cars from other brands. Far from being friendly or trying to promote “the mission,” the company really has an eye on new government incentives the H.R. 3684 - Invest in America Act may release.
In its Section 1211, the bill proposes inserting section 155 on Chapter 1 of title 23, United States Code. This new section sets the rules for federal funding on the charging infrastructure and demands on (b), (2), that “an electric vehicle charging station funded under this title shall have the ability to serve vehicles produced by more than one vehicle manufacturer.” Salowsky told us his opinion about that.
“I suspect it was a fluke, perhaps something to do with the testing and implementation of wider access to Tesla Superchargers for other EVs. Everyone who publicly came out said they had supercharging back now cannot, along with a few other cars we worked on here at the garage... We were so excited!”
How these tests affected salvaged vehicles is something hackers and tinkerers will eventually reveal. We’ll keep an eye on that to discover more about why Tesla gave these customers such a short “taste of honey.”
