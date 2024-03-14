Tesla Adds One-Time Charge Limit, Adaptive Headlights to S3XY Models

Tesla is making another bold move with the 2024.8 software branch that expands adaptive headlight functionality to older EVs with compatible hardware. So far, this is still reserved for vehicles in Europe, but Tesla is working to get the adaptive headlight certified in the US. The update also introduces a highly requested feature that allows setting a one-time charge limit.
Tesla recently announced that it would turn on the adaptive headlights of the refreshed Model 3 EVs in Europe with the 2024.2 software update. Adaptive headlight allows full beams to be used at all times, with the software selectively turning on and off individual LEDs (pixels) inside the headlamps to prevent blinding other drivers. Think of it as a safety feature, improving vision at night without impeding other drivers.
This was the first time the LED-matrix headlights in newer Tesla vehicles were put to any use besides light shows. As impressive as this sounds, adaptive headlights are fairly common on European roads, where they were first introduced over a decade ago. Intriguingly, many Tesla vehicles already feature LED-matrix headlights (including in the US), but only the refreshed Model 3 in Europe got the feature. However, this changes with the latest software update.
Tesla's 2024.8 software branch was announced on March 12, and it started rolling out to the first Tesla vehicles as the 2024.8.3 build the same day. At the time of writing, the release notes look rather uninspiring. However, I'm sure many undocumented changes are waiting to be discovered. Arguably, the most important feature is enabling the adaptive headlights on older Tesla EVs shipped with LED-matrix headlights. This means that refreshed Model S, Model X, and recent Model 3 and Model Y vehicles in Europe will get this feature.
Based on the release notes, the feature works identically to the refreshed Model 3 by detecting other road users and selectively dimming individual pixels of the headlights. This way, the high beams can stay on for more, improving visibility at night. If you live in Europe, you can turn them on in your vehicle settings by going to Lights > Adaptive High Beams.
Although this feature is only available on European cars, Tesla recently announced that it's working with regulators to bring it to US vehicles. Based on current regulations, this might be harder than Tesla wanted and might require replacing the headlights. However, I guess that Tesla might lobby to change the requirements to allow headlights that are already certified in Europe. After all, the NHTSA only started allowing adaptive headlights in the US in 2022, and the regulations are far from perfect.
The 2024.8.3 software update brings another feature that Tesla owners requested, this time for all vehicles, regardless of model, manufacturing year, and region. More specifically, owners will be able to set a one-time charge limit that is above the one set for everyday driving. It can be helpful when going on a road trip and needing full battery capacity. Instead of remembering to revert to a lower limit afterward, the vehicle will revert automatically after the initial full charge.
