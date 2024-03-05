Tesla Delays FSD V12 Deployment Until Further Notice After a Car Crashed During Testing

While Tesla's purpose for this decision is unclear, we can only speculate that it wanted feedback from regular customers besides people already familiar with the software development. This has its benefits but also some drawbacks, considering that some unsuspecting Tesla owners might get features that they are not prepared to master. In other cases, they may also try to abuse the FSD Beta features for their five minutes of fame. However, it impacts all other owners when something goes wrong, as appears to be the case with FSD Beta V12 deployment.
The latest version, V12.2.1, arrived on February 18 with the 2024.30.20 software update. Based on a regular Tesla timeline, the build was supposed to be cleared for broader rollout in about two weeks or discarded in case something wasn't right. Teslascope explained in a dedicated thread that the Wave1 test group doesn't spend more time testing a build before moving to a new build and trying new features.
This means that something bad must have happened when there's no apparent progress after two weeks from a software update going to the Wave1 group. This was the case with the V12.2.1 build, which was paused last week due to issues reported with the auto-speed modulation. This caused uncomfortable maneuvers with the potential of causing minor incidents such as being rear-ended. The update was pulled, with the team set to start testing the next iteration of the software.
However, toward the end of February, a car involved in the V12.2.1 testing was involved in a crash, requiring a full internal investigation. Fortunately, nobody was injured, and the Tesla experienced only minor damages. However, this caused further delays, with Tesla halting development until the circumstances of the accident were investigated. Instead of the planned wide rollout this week, there's no timeline for the next FSD Beta iteration.
Rumor has it that the accident was caused by a Tesla owner trying to get FSD to park in a parking lot. Still, Teslascope declined to comment as they were asked not to disclose the details of the accident. If this is true, the crash is technically the driver's fault. However, Tesla is bound to investigate the incident, which is still classified as an FSD crash. This is a classic example of a Tesla owner's actions impacting all other owners, even though they may not have thought so.
