Tesla Spoils Owners With Host of Updates, Including FSD Beta V12.3 and Better Autowipers

Tesla has always been the software update champion but has become more active recently. Aside from pushing FSD Beta V12.3 to beta testers, Tesla also promised vastly improved Autowipers and Smart Summon, although it sounds like a broken record already.
Tesla is the carmaker that introduced over-the-air software updates in the auto industry, a trait inspired by smartphone manufacturers. This started the software-defined vehicle era, with new features and improvements added to existing vehicles throughout their lifetime. This concept was a resounding success, being copied by other carmakers. However, few can match Tesla's commitment and quality when it comes to software updates.
Despite this, the EV maker hit a snag recently with the FSD Beta software deployment. Praised by some and hated by others, the FSD Beta V12 has proved a tough nut to crack. So far, no version of the end-to-end self-driving software has been polished enough to be rolled out to the broader Tesla fleet in North America. FSD Beta V12.1.2, the first coming to Hardware-4 vehicles, was installed in January on random customer vehicles as part of a pilot but did not qualify for a wider rollout.
Another attempt to release the V12.2.1 was canceled earlier this month after one owner used the software to park the car, hitting a stationary vehicle. Fortunately, nobody was hurt, but the accident had to be properly investigated before the FSD software was cleared of all faults. Thankfully, Tesla has solved the issues faster than expected, and the V12.3 has already been installed on Wave1 vehicles. It's still not going wide, but Elon Musk considered it "a big release" with enough changes to be called V13.
Although the software's release notes don't mention any new features that deserve Musk's praise, Not a Tesla App discovered several important undocumented changes. For instance, Tesla removed the TACC option with FSD Beta. This means that when enabling FSD Beta, Tesla will require single-pull (or single click for stalkless models) as the activation mode. You can no longer activate TACC without turning off FSD Beta in Autopilot settings.
With this FSD Beta version, the vehicle can also do U-turns when they are part of the route. The software also introduces Automatic Set Speed Offset, allowing Autopilot to drive at the speed it deems appropriate. This considers factors like road type, traffic flow, speed limits, and the FSD profile selected. Since the setting is off by default, you must turn it on under Controls > Autopilot > Automatic Set Speed Offset.
Tesla has more features in the pipeline, with Elon Musk hinting at vastly improved Autowiper and Autopark functions, as well as the release of the much-hyped Actual Smart Summon (ASS). In a reply to a Tesla owner who shared an old video of his Tesla parking itself, Musk promised "really cool stuff coming both this month and next." Hopefully, this means more features coming to Vision-only vehicles.
Really cool stuff coming both this month and next— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2024
This is a big release. Should arguably be called v13.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 12, 2024