Darth Vader's 1975 Ford F-250 Pickup Truck Is Powered by an Underrated Dodge Engine

Here’s something you don’t see every day. A blacked-out sixth generation Ford F-Series pickup, looking both sinister and imposing. It’s up for grabs to the highest bidder and it’s worth noting that it’s no longer “wearing” its factory-standard power unit, but rather something that gives it a great deal more pulling power.
The sixth-gen F-Series marked a pivotal era in the evolution of America’s most popular pickup truck. How so? Well, it showcased Ford’s commitment to durability and practicality. Yes, it had the same chassis as its predecessor, but several modifications were made. As a result, this iteration helped the F-Series model line become the best-selling pickup in the United States – a position it hasn’t relinquished since.
What this thing lacked in sophistication, it more than made up for in reliability and durability. Tough as nails, these things were, and it’s no wonder that people still look to purchase them half a century later.
If you hurry up with your bid, there might still be time for you to nab this 1975 Ford F-250 4x4 six-speed model, featuring both style and substance.
As you can see, it’s been repainted black, and comes with a Styleside bed, body-color aftermarket bumpers, tinted light units, LED lighting at the front, power-operated drop-down running boards, a sliding rear window, dual side mirrors, receiver hitch, and a set of black-finished 20-inch wheels rocking 33x12.5” Toyo M/T Open Country tires. This truck also comes with manually locking front hubs, front disc brakes and power steering.
Meanwhile, interior highlights include the black leather TMI Products bucket seats with red stitching, a center console with cupholders, the Billet Specialties steering wheel, aftermarket gauges, air conditioning, and a Sony Bluetooth stereo.
Power comes not from its factory-standard 360 ci V8 engine, but rather something a lot more clever. For the record, that 360 ci V8 would have only been good for around 143 horsepower, which barely got the job done back in the mid-70s – let alone in today’s day and age.
According to the seller, the engine was pulled from a 1993 Dodge and features a few upgrades such as a bigger turbocharger. They didn’t say anything regarding the output, but did mention that the turbo “spools nicely for this setup” and that this F-250 packs tons of power and is a blast to drive.
Personally, I’m not sold on it having ‘tons’ of power, but I do think there’s sufficient grunt – definitely over 400 lb-ft (542 Nm) of torque, which is the minimum you got with those old 5.9L Cummins diesel units.
Instead, what it’s got now is a 5.9-liter Cummins inline-six turbodiesel 12-valve engine, reportedly installed back in 2020. This new unit works alongside an ATS Diesel Performance G56 six-speed manual transmission, routing power either to the rear or all four wheels.
