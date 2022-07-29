The 1972 Ford F-250 Clint Eastwood Drove in The Mule Sells for Undisclosed Price

One of Clint Eastwood’s most recent films, The Mule, features a 90-year-old veteran and horticulturist who becomes a drug mule for a Mexican cartel, driving his Ford F-250 back and forth. The same truck was up for sale for around $50k and someone thought it was worth it.
Four-time Academy Award winner Clint Eastwood marked an entire generation, becoming one of the biggest names in the entertainment industry. And he’s still as cool as ever.
For one of his most recent films, The Mule, which premiered in 2018, Eastwood drove a 1972 Ford F-250 while his character on screen, Earl Stone, smuggled drugs in a beat-up pickup truck that raised no eyebrows.
The same car was recently up for sale on eBay, with an initial price of $58,000. The seller also accepted “reasonable offers,” and the vehicle ended up selling for an undisclosed price.
According to the seller, the “one-of-a-kind" 1972 Ford F-250 “runs great,” and, since it was part of a Hollywood production where it had to look in poor condition, it’s painted with “movie patina,” which means that the car is, in fact, in good condition, and the rust was just for show.
It includes several hints at Clint Eastwood’s career via the window and bumper stickers, which were also seen in the movie. Plus, it even comes with the actor/director’s autograph on the glove box.
When it comes to specifications, under the hood, the pickup truck features the 360 ci (5.9-liter) V8 engine, paired up with an automatic transmission. It comes with around 74,578 miles (120,021 km) on the odometer, and it allegedly runs well.
The asking price might be a bit too much compared to other vehicles in the same range. But given that it comes with quite a famous history, it was expected to be above market. And it looks like there was a Clint Eastwood fan out there who thought this truck was worth it.
