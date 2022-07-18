NFL's Laremy Tunsil's New Ford F-250 Super Duty Looks Imposing on Massive Wheels

Just because you’re driving a massive pick-up truck doesn’t mean you can’t get it to be as customized as you want and even more imposing than it already is. NFL star Laremy Tunsil is proof of that because his new Ford F-250 Super Duty is massive and modified according to the rest of his collection.
The football offensive tackle for National Football League’s Houston Texans proudly announces his name is “King Tunsil” on social media. And he’s preparing his “kingdom” (read as garage) to fit only black vehicles.
He has recently returned to Champion Motoring, a dealership from San Diego, California, that provides custom exotics to top-tier athletes and celebrities. He handed them his imposing Ford F-250 Super Duty. Although Tunsil doesn’t generally flaunt his vehicles on his social media account, we get to see them via the dealership’s official account whenever he decides to get another one.
The NFL star clearly needs a big vehicle since he’s 6 ft 5 in (1.96 m) tall and weighs 313 lbs (142 kg). So, the Ford Super Duty F-250 is as roomy as possible. It comes with Satin Black exterior boasting chrome accents and a custom black interior. It has also been fitted with a Kelderman suspension kit and big aftermarket wheels from Forgiato.
Laremy Tunsil opted for a Crew Cab trim with a large bed. The 2022 Ford F-250 Super Duty comes standard with a 6.2-liter SOHC two-valve Flex Fuel V8 engine, mated to a TorqShift-G six-speed automatic transmission with SelectShift. There are two other engine options, a 7.3-liter V8 and a 6.7-liter V8 diesel.
Despite his self-proclaimed “King” title, his rides aren’t as outrageous and head-turning as other celebrities’ cars. But he seems to have a type, as he has only added satin black vehicles to his collection. First, it was an X222 Mercedes-Maybach S 650, followed by a black Lamborghini Urus with purple accents, and a first-generation Ford Bronco. Who knows what he'll get next?
