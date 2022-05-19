Ford Recalls Over 310,000 Trucks Over Driver’s Airbag That May Not Deploy

More on this:

1 Ford Recalls Mustang Mach-E Over Software Issue, 464 Units Affected

2 2022 Land Rover Defender V8 Drags Ford F-150 Raptor, Someone Gets Humiliated

3 Ford Thunderbird Reportedly Making a Comeback as Chevy Corvette Rival

4 This 2020–2021 Shelby GT500 V8 Predator Engine Needs to Go Under the Hood of Your Car

5 Ford of Europe Appeals to EU for 100% Electric Vehicle Sales by 2035