Ford Recalls Over 310,000 Trucks Over Driver’s Airbag That May Not Deploy

Back in October 2021, an issue pertaining to the steering wheel clock spring of a Ford Super Duty was brought to the attention of the Critical Concern Review Group. The subsequent engineering investigation found that dust ingress into the steering wheel could result in friction at the clock spring ribbon cable that rotates with the wheel. This cable provides electrical power to many whatnots, including the driver’s airbag.
A handful of return parts exhibited partial disconnection of the ribbon cable affecting switch controls and illumination. Others exhibited complete disconnection, which means the airbag won’t deploy in case of a crash.
From December 2021 through March 2022, the Blue Oval continued analyzing the available data. Symptoms associated with this condition were found to be progressive, beginning with clicking and popping noises. If allowed to progress, the ribbon cable would initially begin to disconnect at the side that controls the illumination and switches on the steering wheel.
The airbag controls are at the opposite end of the connector, which is why the airbag would be rendered inoperative after the steering wheel switches, their illumination, and the horn. Under this circumstance, Ford says the airbag warning lamp would illuminate, informing the driver of the issue.
Filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the chronology of defect notes that FoMoCo has identified approximately 11,200 reports on 2016 model year vehicles pertaining to the airbag light coming on. On the upside, no accidents or injuries have been reported thus far.
The bad news, however, has been spoiled by the headline. No fewer than 310,203 vehicles produced for the 2016 model year are called back, ranging from the F-250 to the F-550. The F-250 accounts for 153,307 units. These pickups were manufactured between December 1st, 2014, and July 5th, 2016, according to the safety recall report attached at the end of the story.
Owners will be notified between July 5th and July 8th. Dealers, on the other hand, have been instructed to have the steering wheel clock spring replaced by an authorized dealer at no charge whatsoever. The remedy clock spring has a revised retainer design that blocks dust from entering the wheel.
