Testing if Smart Summon Works on a Non-USS, Non-Radar Tesla Model 3 Is Lots of Fun

The much-tooted Tesla Vision is still in the process of being refined, so some features might not work properly. However, the automaker’s employees have been hard at work in the last couple of months and some previously disabled capabilities appear to be gradually reinstated. Here’s one example.
Back in 2016, Tesla decided to give up on its partnership with Israeli firm Mobileye and went on to design its own chips for automated driving. With Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company’s (TSMC’s) help, the automaker started actively developing its advanced driver-assistance software (ADAS) suites like Autopilot, Enhanced Autopilot, and Full Self-Driving Beta (FSD Beta).
Two years ago, in 2021, the EV maker decided that it should up the ante and broke more partnerships with suppliers after the Model 3 and Model Y were left without radar. The Model S and Model X followed the same path in 2022 after the automaker discovered the part was not essential. The only thing Tesla kept on its cars were cameras. It called this system Tesla Vision.
But the cost reduction was not enough, so the ultrasonic sensors (USS) were next in line to be ditched. As with the radar, Model 3s and Model Ys lost them first and the Model S, and Model Xs are going to follow in their footsteps. The only way for the brand’s vehicles to scan the environment they are in is by using the eight cameras.
Since both radar and USS have been left behind, Tesla delivered its EVs without some cool features “temporarily limited or inactive.” Among them, Park Assist and Smart Summon – two systems appreciated by city dwellers – were disabled. Buyers were forced to just deal with this decision.
seems to be back online for some of the brand’s customers. Allegedly, it currently works as originally intended by making use of the vision-based occupancy network. The latter, according to the EV maker, enables high-definition spatial positioning, longer-range visibility, and the ability to identify and differentiate between objects.
Now, one enthusiastic customer shared with the world via Twitter that Smart Summon may be back for good. Tesla said these features would come back when testing revealed that they are on par with vehicles equipped with radar and USS.
The man says his Model 3 is currently running the FSD Beta v11.3.2 software, but if you’re interested in buying a Tesla sometime soon, it’s good to know that the $15,000 option is not required. Smart Summon works if the $6,000 Enhanced Autopilot is bought as well.
He activates the feature and puts it to the test by running around the parking lot. The Model 3 seems to follow him around, which is something that everyone could have a giggle about. Who would’ve expected that a vehicle can run after you in a parking lot by just using a phone app, right?
It’s unclear if the updated Smart Summon is working for everyone right now, but if you want it you may have to update to the latest software version available.
However, keep in mind that the general rules have not changed. Tesla warns owners not to use Smart Summon on public roads since the feature must work “only on parking lots and driveways located on private property where the surrounding area is familiar and predictable.”
Moreover, it tells customers that the capability is still in development and the driver must monitor the vehicle constantly while it's moving. If something goes wrong, it’s the user’s fault.
Actual Smart Summon (ASS) finally working?!? Preliminary test in empty parking lot… Tesla FSD Beta v11.3.2- 2022.45.11 @elonmusk @aelluswamy https://t.co/JbQFGJ6OS8 pic.twitter.com/hCHFKqUfEI— Dave Mac (@CGDaveMac) March 22, 2023