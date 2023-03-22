What Is the Drag Strip Mode in the Tesla Model S Plaid and How Does It Work?

Tesla Model S was never a slouch, but things got really crazy with the release of the Model S Plaid in 2021. The 1,020-horsepower sedan quickly became the king of drag strips, leaving many ICE sportscars in the rearview mirror. Tesla is now explaining what the Drag Strip Mode, the software responsible for the Model S Plaid performance, is.
The Tesla Model S broke the 1,000-horsepower barrier in 2021 with the launch of the Plaid version (Palladium). When choosing the name, Musk was inspired by the Spaceballs movie, where “Plaid Speed” was faster than the starship’s “Ludicrous Speed.” The three-motor Model S Plaid was advertised with 1.99 seconds for the 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) acceleration time and 200 mph (322 kph) top speed. And it didn’t disappoint, putting to shame many accomplished sportscars on the drag strip and the racetrack.
Tesla Model S Plaid was developed with the most demanding racetracks in mind and pitched as the go-to electric racecar at a time when Porsche launched the Taycan. The Sport Mode allowed plenty of flexibility for configuring the Model S Plaid, but the sporty sedan also features a Drag Strip Mode that caters to those interested in drag races. The difference is huge because, in a drag race, straight-line acceleration is all that matters. On the racetrack, the car must also corner and brake properly and keep the pace for extended periods.
The Drag Strip Model sounds self-explanatory, but a new video shared by Tesla shows that many things happen behind the scenes to make the Model S a beast on the strip. Chris from Tesla Performance Engineering explains that the conditions for a drag race involve cooling the drive units as much as possible to ensure maximum performance. Since the drive units develop the most power when they’re coolest, the cooling fans run at full power in the background.
At the same time, the battery pack needs to warm up because that’s how it can deliver the most power. The Drag Strip Mode takes care of that, maintaining the optimal battery temperature. As you pull up to the line, the car also adopts “Cheetah Stance,” lowering the front suspension for optimal weight transfer during launch. As Chris explains, this ensures that the front of the car will not point up when launching, losing front-axle traction. By holding the nose down, the Cheetah Stance provides a better grip through to 60 mph.
To activate the Drag Strip Mode, you must access the Touch Controls – Pedals and Steering – Drag Strip Mode menu. Make sure you do this only on authorized drag strips, or bad things can happen. The Cheetah Stance activates with Launch Control by holding the foot firmly on the brake pedal and pressing the accelerator at the same time.
