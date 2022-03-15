Tesla Model S Terrorizes Airstrip, Takes 1,000-HP TRX and 1,300-HP GT-R to School

Brooks Weisblat of DragTimes has been on a Tesla crusade as of late. He was one of the first YouTubers to test the limits of a 2022 Model X on a credited dragstrip, beating a Porsche 992 Turbo S and a Lamborghini Huracan EVO on two separate occasions.
Tesla’s are changing the game on the drag strip so much that most racers are not willing to bet their money on a race against these e-bots.
Ever thought about The Fast and the Furious with a Tesla? Zero mods under the hood or nitrous pulls? It probably wouldn’t be as interesting to watch.
It’s interesting to find out how motorsports will pan out in the future. With electric vehicles breaking every speed boundary, things on the strip might get dull fast.
On his latest upload, Weisblat put a Model S Plaid against one of the meanest 1,000 HP-TRXs and a 1,300-HP Nissan GT-R on steroids.
As much as we’ve seen Teslas destroy GT-Rs on the strip, this isn’t any ordinary GT-R. Apart from the McLaren 720S, it’s the only car on this upload that beats the 1,000-HP TRX head-to-head.
The TRX driver has mastered the art of jump-starts but gets destroyed by both the Tesla Model S Plaid and the GT-R.
When it’s time to race the GT-R against the Model S, the first attempts fail after the mighty “Godzilla” driver bogs out during launch. It’s evident Weisblat is panicking and even gets paranoid that the GT-R driver might be trying to drain his battery to gain an advantage (he could be right).
I am sure you already know who came out victorious at this point. It’s a no-brainer EVs will always have a competitive advantage over gas-powered racers, nitrous boosted or not. But in the world of competition, no reigning champion gets to walk into the sunset undefeated.
Tesla’s time will come - it’s only a matter of when?
