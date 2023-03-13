Confirmed: Tesla Model S Plaid With Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit Reaches 205 Mph Top Speed

Tesla recently sent letters to Model S Plaid owners who showed interest in buying the Carbon Ceramic Brake kit. The $20,000 equipment was rumored to unlock the sporty sedan's 200-mph (322-kph) top speed, although Tesla did not confirm this. An amateur racer tested the kit on a Tesla Model S Plaid in Europe, reaching a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).

6 photos Photo: Sebastian Vittel via YouTube