Confirmed: Tesla Model S Plaid With Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit Reaches 205 Mph Top Speed

Tesla recently sent letters to Model S Plaid owners who showed interest in buying the Carbon Ceramic Brake kit. The $20,000 equipment was rumored to unlock the sporty sedan's 200-mph (322-kph) top speed, although Tesla did not confirm this. An amateur racer tested the kit on a Tesla Model S Plaid in Europe, reaching a top speed of 205 mph (330 kph).
Tesla promised a Carbon Ceramic Brake kit for the Tesla Model S since the refreshed Palladium version was introduced in 2021. Until now, the $20,000 upgrade was unavailable to order, but Tesla promised to have it in store in 2022 and now in "early 2023." Recently, the EV maker sent letters to Model S Plaid owners who expressed their interest in buying the Carbon Ceramic Brake kit, informing them that it would soon be available in limited quantities.
The kit is thought to unlock the 200-mph advertised top speed for the Model S Plaid. Tesla remains ambiguous about that, only confirming that the 200-mph top speed requires unspecified "paid hardware upgrades." Interestingly, the kit's webpage in the Tesla shop doesn't say anything about that either, so people were left guessing. However, a recent European customer event brought the necessary clarifications, although not from a Tesla official representative.
According to a video by amateur racer Sebastian Vittel (not to be confused with the F1 pilot Sebastian Vettel), the Tesla Model S Plaid can go even faster than 200 mph. Vittel was invited to a Tesla Belgium event to test the Carbon Ceramic Brake kit, and he reached speeds of up to 217 mph (350 kph) on the speedometer on German Autobahns. This translated into maximum speeds of 200-205 mph (320-330 kph) based on the GPS reading, which should be more accurate. Vittel confirms that Tesla completely unlocks the car's top speed when equipped with the Ceramic Carbon Brake kit, and it can go faster than advertised in ideal conditions.
Vittel also tested the car for a day on the Circuit de Bresse racetrack in France. This is a technical, small track, which is better suited for light and agile cars. Circuit de Bresse is also "an absolute nightmare for the brakes," so it was the perfect place to test the new Ceramic kit. The Model S Plaid held itself well, and Vittel established the track's record for a street-legal car on non-semi-slick tires. Vittel, who also drives a Porsche Cayman 718 GTS MR, said the Model S Plaid's best time on the track was 1:33.610 minutes, besting the Porsche by almost 4 seconds.
Vittel's experience proves the Tesla Model S Plaid can be a real beast on the track when equipped with Carbon Ceramic brakes. The kit includes big front and rear carbon ceramic rotors, a set of high-temperature brake pads, heavy-duty brake calipers, braided brake lines, and high-temperature brake fluid. The $20,000 purchase price also includes installation via Tesla Service. The kit is only compatible with the 21-inch Arachnid wheels, a $4,500 upgrade over the standard 19-inch Tempest wheels.
