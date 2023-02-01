Tesla Adds New Changes To Model S/X, Hints at Imminent Release of Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit

Tesla makes new adjustments to the Model S, with the performance brakes again under the spotlight. The Design Studio changed the description of the Plaid upgrade to include higher thermal capability brake pads instead of brake calipers. Also, Tesla added a “Brake package: base” entry to the infotainment menu, hinting at bigger changes down the road.
Tesla recently made many changes to the Model S and Model X, and it seems the work is not yet finished. One of the most important moves was offering a round steering wheel option, considered unthinkable a couple of months ago. Other carmakers have copied the yoke steering wheel, but Tesla customers still consider it unwieldy. It appears the EV maker has finally conceded to the public pressure and is now offering the possibility to opt for a classic steering wheel.
But Tesla didn’t stop here, as we soon found out the Tesla website mentioned “higher thermal capability brake calipers” as part of the Plaid upgrade package on the Model S. This has started a heated debate on what Tesla might prepare. Were Tesla Model S Plaid brakes not good enough for the performance sedan? Were they overheating before, and Tesla fixed the problem with new calipers? It’s hard to know, considering that no Tesla owner reported receiving their Model S Plaid with the new brakes.
If anything, this information reminded people of the controversy surrounding the Model Y Performance brake calipers. If you recall, the Model Y Performance customers were given cars with regular brakes masked by a fancy red cover instead of the promised Performance Brakes they paid for. We hope this is not the case with the Plaid performance brakes. Nevertheless, it’s hard to tell because Tesla has changed course again without clarifying its previous actions.
Specifically, Tesla has replaced the “higher thermal capability brake calipers” description with “higher thermal capability brake pads” in the Design Studio. The change has been spotted by TMC forum member soyoungman. As intriguing as it might be, this is likely overshadowed by another piece of information revealed by Drive Tesla. According to a screenshot received from a reader, a new entry to the Additional Information screen inside Tesla Model S Plaid shows “Brake package: Base.”
This information hints at Tesla possibly preparing to launch other brake packages, so people naturally thought of the long overdue Carbon Ceramic Brake kit that Tesla promised long ago. This is mandatory to unlock the advertised 200-mph (322-kph) top speed of the Model S Plaid. The $20,000 accessory was added to the Tesla shop in late 2021 and was supposed to ship by mid-2022. The package is currently advertised in Tesla Shop as becoming available in “early 2023”, which should be imminent.
