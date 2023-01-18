Tesla Model S Plaid Is Now Advertised With "Higher Thermal Capability Brake Calipers"

Tesla has recently slashed the prices of its entire car range. Nevertheless, before it did that, Tesla also initiated cost-cutting measures, including the Model Y Performance braking system. In the case of the Model S Plaid, Tesla recently changed the wording, advertising “Higher thermal capability brake calipers.”
Although Tesla was expected to lower its prices a long time ago, it took everyone by surprise when it did. It wasn’t the fact that it had to cut into its profits. This was long in the making, considering dwindling demand in most markets across the globe. It was the huge discounts it offered, which ranged from $3,000 to $21,000 in the United States. They have turned Teslas into the most affordable electric vehicle in many key markets, causing never-ending headaches for competitors.
But Tesla ensured that these price cuts didn’t affect its bottom line beforehand. Cost-cutting measures were implemented throughout 2022, starting with ultrasonic sensors and going all the way to the brake system of the Model Y Performance. In a disturbing move, Tesla replaced the Performance brakes on the rear axle with regular parts, no different from those installed on the Model Y Long Range.
This is not necessarily outrageous, considering that Tesla might have discovered that bigger brakes were overkill. Nevertheless, Tesla tricked people into believing they got the same performance parts they paid for. They did that by installing a red caliper cover to hide the smaller brake calipers underneath. This has outraged many people, except the die-hard Tesla fans, who don’t see this as a problem. Now, we have a new change introduced to the Model S Plaid, which also concerns the braking system.
According to the information provided in the Design Studio, Tesla now installs “Higher thermal capability brake calipers” in their most powerful model. The move rang the alarm bell for people familiar with the Model Y story, especially knowing that Tesla has shaved $21,000 off the Model S Plaid’s price tag. There isn’t any other information about the new brake calipers, although the wording implies Tesla has actually upgraded the brakes.
Even so, this has prompted some people to wonder whether the previously-installed brake calipers were up to the task of stopping such a high-performance vehicle. “Higher thermal capability” sounds like the brakes were prone to overheating, although we haven’t heard reports on that. There was one case when a Tesla Model S Plaid owner got into a crash because of the brakes, but the car was fitted with aftermarket carbon brakes at the time, so this doesn’t count.
Until somebody takes delivery of a Model S Plaid with the new brake calipers and shares the info with the community, it’s hard to tell whether they are an upgrade or not. We know that Tesla switched brake part suppliers last summer from Brembo to Mando, but we have no further info regarding the Model S Plaid brakes. Judging by the discussions on Reddit, people think the new brakes should adopt the 6/4 cylinder calipers from the carbon ceramic brakes but use steel rotors instead. Until now, the Model S Plaid used four-cylinder brakes up front and a single-cylinder caliper in the rear.
