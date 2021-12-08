Another Tesla Model S Plaid Review Points Out High Speed Problems

There's no doubt that the Tesla Model S Plaid is a feat of engineering. As the fastest accelerating vehicle that Car and Driver have ever tested that much is obvious. What isn't so readily known is how this sedan behaves once it's up to speed.
Braking issues have been at the forefront of the complaint list when it comes to the Model S Plaid. Despite being handily equipped to reach triple-digit speeds faster than a $3-million-dollar Bugatti, coming back down has been a concern.
Some reviewers have called it scary and others have noted the intense heat that the brakes have created under load. Those same sentiments are shared by the testing crew in the video below but there's more to the story.https://youtu.be/KTVv48F3roY
They say that yes, their Model S Plaid had braking issues. Their testing protocol includes five back-to-back stops from 70mph to 0 down a 1.5-mile straightaway. Then, they complete one more stop on the way back. The average stopping distance for the Plaid was 150-feet.
To put that into perspective, a 2017 Corvette Grand Sport averaged just 136-feet for the same test. There's more though. The Tesla's brakes actually got so hot that they sent a warning onto the dash of the sedan. Then there's the way this thing handles at speed.
Testers reported such light steering that the experience was unsettling as the car wanders around the road. In fact, it's so off-putting that Car and Driver directly compare it to the Porsche Taycan (with its excellent steering feedback) and say that the Tesla just isn't as good.
Still, there's no getting around the elephant in the room that is acceleration. It's rightly pointed out that never before has an American sedan been able to so strongly rival hypercars in the way this car can.
With that in mind, it's easy to see why Tesla is releasing an all-new $20,000 carbon-ceramic braking package some time next year. They could also fix the steering weight via an OTA update. Maybe then it will be the unquestionable king of the road.
