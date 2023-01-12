Tesla's "Performance Brakes" on the Model Y Performance Are Just a Red Caliper Cover

Tesla is heading into another scandal, as Model Y Performance owners in the U.S. discover that the rear brakes are not the Performance Brakes they have paid for. The EV maker changed the brake suppliers last summer, pointing to more cost-cutting measures.
Tesla found itself in a tight spot after the demand for its vehicles almost evaporated, and discounts are now in place to keep the metal moving. Luckily, Tesla enjoys one of the highest operating margins in the auto industry, and cutting the prices would not mean selling at cost. After all, Elon Musk famously claimed that his mission is to save the Earth, not to make a profit. Surely lowering the profit to help more people buy an electric vehicle should be high on his priority list, right?
Wrong! As the company sees cutting prices as the preferred way to continue growing, it is looking to cut costs wherever possible. At first, the radar sensors were removed, while Tesla claimed that video cameras are way better. Then, the ultrasonic sensors were sacrificed to help Tesla save a few bucks per vehicle. Now, the EV pioneer seems to take the cost-cutting trend further than it should by skimping on safety features. More specifically, Tesla has quietly downgraded the brakes on the Model Y Performance vehicles sold in the United States.
Tesla still claims on its website that the Model Y Performance comes with the Performance Upgrade, which includes Performance Brakes, among other things. Nevertheless, owners are discovering that instead of the Performance Brakes they paid for, they got regular brakes, meaning the same ones from the Model Y Long Range variant. To make it look like nothing’s changed, the rear brake calipers are covered with a bigger red cover.
To be sure, Tesla changed the rear brake suppliers over the summer, but people only started to notice this change now. Normally, Tesla Model Y Performance came with Brembo brakes on all four corners, and the rear brakes were noticeably larger than those on the Model Y LR. Now, instead of Brembo, Tesla uses Mando brakes on the rear wheels of the Model Y Performance. Nevertheless, on the outside, they look identical to the old ones, that is, until you realize the big brake calipers are actually deceiving.
Take down the red caliper covers, and beneath, you’d find smaller calipers and smaller rotors, identical to the ones on the Model Y Long Range. Well, almost, because the rear rotors are indeed 0.08 inches (2 mm) thicker. The change has been revealed by ZEVcentric, an aftermarket Tesla performance part supplier in California, which took delivery of its own Model Y Performance last month. ZEVcentric shared pictures and videos of the rear brakes, exposing what it believes to be a scam.
Smaller calipers and smaller rotors no doubt lead to degraded brake performance. Tesla fans quickly dismissed the issue with a “nothing to see here,” considering that most owners would use regenerative braking most of the time anyway. Nevertheless, the situation changes for the worse for those who take their Model Y Performance on the race track. Smaller brake parts can lead to brake overheating and fading, potentially causing safety issues during high-speed driving.
Even for those who do not go racing, paying for the advertised “Performance Brakes” and receiving regular brakes with a fancy cover should still be considered outrageous. It’s like ordering a new iPhone and receiving one of those cheap Chinese knock-offs running Android. After all, they do pretty much the same thing, why would anyone bother, right?
As we took delivery of our 2023 Model Y last month. At some point Tesla decided to put caliper covers on the Performance Y. What does that mean? It's a smaller caliper and a smaller rotor which is the same on LR. So now you are just paying for the same brakes just red. pic.twitter.com/FXinpySrTu— ZEVcentric (@ZEVcentric) January 8, 2023